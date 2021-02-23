Just weeks after the scripted, formats and factual distributor revealed that has picked up distribution rights to a major new feature documentary focusing on the pop icon, Red Arrow Studios International has secured the first wave of international deals for Framing Britney Spears.
The 1 x 75’ high-profile new feature documentary is generating huge media coverage and social media buzz around the world. The documentary examines what the public might not know about the pop star’s court battle for control of her estate and re-examines the media’s handling of one of the biggest pop stars of all time, which is generating huge media coverage and social media buzz around the world.
In the documentary, people close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship reassess her career as she battles her father in court over who should control her life. The meteoric rise and disturbing fall of Spears has devolved into a legal dispute that has reawakened her fandom and raised pressing questions about mental health and an individuals’ rights.
Produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company, for FX and Hulu in the US, the documentary has initially been picked up by: Sky (UK & Ireland), Nine (Australia), Crave (Canada), Three (New Zealand), Talpa TV (the Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4 (Sweden & Finland), Discovery (Italy), Originals Factory (French & German-speaking Europe), OSN (Middle East), Odisea / Odisseia (Spain & Portugal), HOT8 (Israel), yes (Israel), DPG (Belgium) and CANAL+ Poland.
In addition, TV2, Nine, Crave, Odisea / Odisseia, HOT8 and yes have also secured the entire The Weekly: Special Edition documentary collection, Red Arrow Studio International’s collection of eight premium standalone documentaries of which ‘Framing Britney Spears’ is a part.
Commenting on the deals, Tim Gerhartz, SVP global sales at Red Arrow Studios International, said: “Over the last few weeks, Framing Britney Spears has captured the pop culture zeitgeist, generating a huge amount of social media coverage and think pieces about how the media and society at large viewed the pop icon. As a result of the documentary there has been a resurgence of interest around Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle and some vital retrospective reckoning about how she – and other women in entertainment – have been treated. It’s fantastic to welcome this top-class line-up of broadcasters on board and to bring this important story to screens internationally.”
