In what may be good news for a market that has been undergoing a considerable downward spiral over the last few years, a Digital TV Research study is predicting that pay-TV subscriber losses in the US and Canada are set to slow with declines to be lower from 2021, falling by 16 million in total between 2020 and 2026.
The North America Pay TV Forecasts report found that the number of pay-TV subscribers in the US and Canada plummeted by 27 million between 2010 and 2020, down by 6 million in both 2019 and 2020. Pay-TV penetration is set to drop from 90.5% in 2010 to 53.6% by 2026. These falls will see the number of pay-TV subscribers in Canada and the US falling by 43 million from 116 million in the peak year of 2010 to 74 million in 2026. The US is set to lose 41 million, with Canada down by nearly 2 million.
Yet the figures also show that the worst is very much lower. Only 5 million digital cable TV subscribers will be lost in the period from 2020 to 2026 while satellite TV is projected to fall by 7.5 million and IPTV by 3.4 million subscribers.
In terms of the business generated by the universe of subscribers, North America Pay TV Forecasts report found that pay-TV revenues peaked in 2015 at $111 billion. Revenues are projected to fall by $49 billion to $62 billion in 2026.
