Adobe, Arm, BBC, Intel, Microsoft and Truepic have come together to form a coalition, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), to develop end-to-end, open standard for tracing the origin and evolution of digital content.









The formation of the C2PA brings together founding members of the Adobe-led



With the foundation of the C2PA, technical standards will be unified while these two entities continue to pursue adoption, prototyping and education within their respective communities. C2PA member organisations will work together to develop content provenance specifications for common asset types and formats to enable publishers, creators and consumers to trace the origin and evolution of a piece of media, including images, videos, audio and documents. These technical specifications will include defining what information is associated with each type of asset, how that information is presented and stored, and how evidence of tampering can be identified.



The C2PA believes that its open standard will give platforms a method to preserve and read provenance-based digital content. In addition to the inclusion of varied media types at scale, the C2PA says that it is driving an end-to-end provenance experience from the capturing device to the information consumer. Collaboration with chipmakers, news organisations, and software and platform companies is critical to facilitate a comprehensive provenance standard and drive broad adoption across the content ecosystem.



Commenting on the construction of the C2PA, Jatin Aythora, chief architect at the BBC said: “It’s vital that news providers play a part in the battle against disinformation. We welcome the opportunity to participate in the C2PA provenance work, which has the potential to support audience confidence in news at a time when trusted sources of information are more important than ever.”



“Adobe is proud to be a founding member of the C2PA along with our partners in technology and media,” added Dana Rao, general counsel and content authenticity initiative executive sponsor, Adobe. “With the collective expertise of this group, we will accelerate the critical work of rebuilding the public’s trust in online content through broad and open adoption of a provenance standard at scale. We welcome everyone to join and participate in this effort so crucial to us all.”



