UK mobile network O2 has picked up the Best Network for Coverage award for the fourth year running at the Uswitch Broadband and Mobile awards.

The O2-owned mobile virtual network operator giffgaff was awarded Network of the Year, and O2 was also highly commended in the categories of Best SIM Only Network and Most Popular Mobile Network. The awards are decided in part by a survey of over 10,000 users. Plusnet has scooped the Broadband Provider of the Year award, Virgin Media was announced as Fastest Broadband Provider award and BT became TV Provider of the Year. Disney+ won the 2021 Best TV Content award.

O2 is also celebrating being named Most Reliable Network by Global Wireless Solutions for the third year in a row. Last month, O2 revealed that its 5G network now reaches 150 UK towns and cities.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer at O2, said: “We are delighted with this news and it comes at a time when network resilience is more important than ever. Our focus remains on customer experience - meeting the demand for increased network capacity and reliability to keep everyone connected during this difficult time – and this award justifies our effort and investment.

“However we won’t rest on our laurels with this recognition. We recently reached 160 towns and cities with our 5G network; we’re leading the environmental charge with two-thirds of our estate powered by renewable energy; and we are committed to boosting rural connectivity to serve customers and businesses in hard to reach areas.”