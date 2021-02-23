TV3 Group has signed distribution deals with several operators throughout the Baltics to increase the reach of its over-the-top (OTT) service Go3.

The media company has joined up with Bite, Tele2, Telia and Baltcom, enabling it to extend its Go3 subscriber base to more than 200,000.



Go3 launched in December 2019, with more than 40 linear TV channels, over 1,000 movies and series on-demand as well as more than 100 hours of live sports every week including UEFA Champions League, UK Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, UFC, EuroLeague and NBA.



The offer is the largest OTT SVOD service in the Baltics, having achieved a threefold increase in subscribers during 2020, according to TV3. It runs across all platforms, from mobile devices to PCs/laptops and smart TVs. Local original productions are a strong favourite, both on linear channels and on-demand, as well as news, sports and premium entertainment content.

Christian Anting, CEO of TV3 Group, said: “We are excited about the great subscriber growth and strong viewing figures of our OTT service Go3 which now reaches more than 10% of households across the Baltics. This confirms our strategy of reaching distribution partnerships with local platform operators while continuing to invest in original content and international productions.”