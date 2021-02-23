As part of a previously announced $100 million commitment to invest in the future of quality kids, family and educational programming, YouTube Originals has announced the premiere of a new global slate of animated series, with the pick-ups of eight new shows and a number of key content partnerships.
In announcing its new programming, YouTube Originals Kids & Family said that reflected in this new line-up was its work in developing content goals in collaboration with experts across the globe in areas related to child safety, child development and digital literacy. The result was said to be shows that inspire kids’ learning and discovery of their unique strengths and passions while finding their own voice.
The first show of the new slate to launch on 8 March 2021, International Women’s Day, Super Sema, an animated series created by Kukua. The African series, produced by a female-led team, features a young superhero girl named Sema and follows her world-changing adventures. Fuelled by STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and maths), and set in an African-futuristic world, Super Sema was written by four-time BAFTA winner Claudia Lloyd and directed by Lynne Southerland, the first female African-American director for Disney. The series will be available on the Super Sema YouTube channel, which has had its WatchTime hours increase by more than 40% year-over-year in 2020 vs. 2019.
Some of YouTube’s recent kids & family Originals will also be available in additional languages in 2021. The scripted quarantine mystery series Lockdown, produced by Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment, will launch Spanish-dubbed versions of its 16 episodes. From SmartStudy, YouTube Originals’ first Korean animated title Pinkfong Wonderstar, will also roll out several new language versions throughout the year to join its previously released English and Korean editions, which have together captured more than 30 million views since launching in December 2020. Also coming in 2021 is the previously announced Onyx Family Dinner, which is produced by pocket.watch in association with Shine Global and gathers the stars of the well-known Onyx Family YouTube channel together for open discussions about what’s going on in the world over dinner, with weekly guests joining to broaden the conversation.
Additionally picked up are eight new series set to roll out later this year and twenty-five projects in development.
“Coming from an incredible calibre of creators, our new roster of shows celebrates the diversity of kids and empowers them to pursue their dreams and care for each other and the world around them,” said Nadine Zylstra, head of family, learning and impact for YouTube Originals commenting on the new slate. “Each of these projects is in lockstep with the tone of the YouTube Originals Kids & Family brand. In essence, shows that are entertaining, compelling, embrace big ideas, have strong takeaways and ultimately bring the positive spirit of YouTube to life for our youngest audience.”
The first show of the new slate to launch on 8 March 2021, International Women’s Day, Super Sema, an animated series created by Kukua. The African series, produced by a female-led team, features a young superhero girl named Sema and follows her world-changing adventures. Fuelled by STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and maths), and set in an African-futuristic world, Super Sema was written by four-time BAFTA winner Claudia Lloyd and directed by Lynne Southerland, the first female African-American director for Disney. The series will be available on the Super Sema YouTube channel, which has had its WatchTime hours increase by more than 40% year-over-year in 2020 vs. 2019.
Some of YouTube’s recent kids & family Originals will also be available in additional languages in 2021. The scripted quarantine mystery series Lockdown, produced by Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment, will launch Spanish-dubbed versions of its 16 episodes. From SmartStudy, YouTube Originals’ first Korean animated title Pinkfong Wonderstar, will also roll out several new language versions throughout the year to join its previously released English and Korean editions, which have together captured more than 30 million views since launching in December 2020. Also coming in 2021 is the previously announced Onyx Family Dinner, which is produced by pocket.watch in association with Shine Global and gathers the stars of the well-known Onyx Family YouTube channel together for open discussions about what’s going on in the world over dinner, with weekly guests joining to broaden the conversation.
Additionally picked up are eight new series set to roll out later this year and twenty-five projects in development.
“Coming from an incredible calibre of creators, our new roster of shows celebrates the diversity of kids and empowers them to pursue their dreams and care for each other and the world around them,” said Nadine Zylstra, head of family, learning and impact for YouTube Originals commenting on the new slate. “Each of these projects is in lockstep with the tone of the YouTube Originals Kids & Family brand. In essence, shows that are entertaining, compelling, embrace big ideas, have strong takeaways and ultimately bring the positive spirit of YouTube to life for our youngest audience.”