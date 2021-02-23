Quicklink claims to be one of the world's leading global providers for software and hardware IP solutions for the transmission of live and edited video, ranging from low speed to high speed IP connections. The company says that its optimisation of available bandwidth using advanced software and enhanced codecs means that "outstanding" results can be achieved from a variety of networks.



The opening of the new office in Hackensack, New Jersey, is designed to strengthen Quicklink’s sales, services, and support operations in North America. With its new base Quicklink says that it wilnow be able to provide local support to customers with repair and service facilities. a Support team hours have been extended and the expansion also includes holding inventory of solutions in both California and New York.



Commenting on the launch, Quicklink CEO Richard Rees said: “We are extremely excited about the opening of our first US office in New Jersey. We can now provide more localised support and services with inventory available for immediate access in the United States.

“We have experienced astronomical growth within the United States, and as a result, it was very important for us to expand our operations to service the requirements of this region.”