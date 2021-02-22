The 21 February Milan derby, that saw Inter Milan cement its place at the top of Serie A with a crushing 3-0 defeat of city football rivals AC Milan attracted a record audience to DAZN in Italy.
More than 2.2 million watched DAZN’s exclusive live coverage of the game, smashing the previous record by 38%. Half of the viewers streamed the event said data from Auditel for DAZN1 and Nielsen for DAZN OTT.
The new record audience beats the previous record set when the two Milan teams met on 21 September 2019 which registered an audience peak of 1.6 million. DAZN says that its milestone for a single event on its service in the country continues to demonstrate how streaming is now mainstream for fans watching sports in Italy.
In the latest part of a global expansion, the live and on-demand sport streaming service entered the Italian market in June 2018 with exclusive multi-platform broadcast rights for 114 Serie A football matches a season for next three seasons.
The new record audience beats the previous record set when the two Milan teams met on 21 September 2019 which registered an audience peak of 1.6 million. DAZN says that its milestone for a single event on its service in the country continues to demonstrate how streaming is now mainstream for fans watching sports in Italy.
In the latest part of a global expansion, the live and on-demand sport streaming service entered the Italian market in June 2018 with exclusive multi-platform broadcast rights for 114 Serie A football matches a season for next three seasons.