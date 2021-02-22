In a significant expansion of its portfolio, video experience provider Accedo has announced the acquisition of Hibox, a global provider of advanced interactive information and entertainment solutions for consumers and commercial applications a provider of advanced TV solutions for telecom, media, hospitality and healthcare.
Headquartered in Turku, Finland with sales offices in Vienna, Austria and Prague, Czech Republic, Hibox designs and delivers TV solutions for telecom operators, media companies, hotels, hospitals and cruise ships and currently has 36 employees.
The companies say they have grown out of the Nordic tradition of advanced technology innovations scalable to a global market. Together, they believe that they can power the video experience for hundreds of customers worldwide.
The transaction will be completed in March and joint solutions will be available immediately. Hibox’s flagship Aura and Smartroom products will complement Accedo’s global offering of innovative TV software solutions and together with Accedo’s range of video experience solutions to offer, said the firm, “unparalleled” flexibility and cost efficiency for customers.
Commenting on the deal, Accedo CEO Michael Lantz (pictured left) said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with the highly talented Hibox team. Their world class products deliver great customer value and we can’t wait to present our joint solutions to the market.”
Hibox CEO and co-founder Staffan Granholm (pictured left) added: “Accedo’s global presence and award winning products and solutions complement Hibox’s offering well. We believe that Hibox has one of the best technology platforms in the world for the customer segments we support, and together with Accedo , we’re ready to grow even faster.”
