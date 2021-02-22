Beta Cinema, the sales and co-financing subsidiary of European media group Beta Film, has announced a number of global sales for its psychological thriller Kindred with companies such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and the Middle East.
Produced by Dominic Norris and Jack Lowden through their recently launched, Scottish based production company Reiver Pictures, Kindred is the first feature by Joe Marcantonio after his acclaimed short film Red Light starring Jessie Buckley and Martin McCann. When her boyfriend dies suddenly in an accident, psychologically fragile mother-to-be Charlotte is taken in by his family - but they seem increasingly obsessed with her every move. Plagued by mysterious hallucinations, her suspicions grow and panic builds - but just how far will they go in their desire to control her and her unborn baby.
Directed by Marcantonio, the film stars Tamara Lawrance (The Long Song & Screen Star of Tomorrow 2018), Jack Lowden (Fighting With My Family, Dunkirk, Calibre, Mary Queen of Scots) and BAFTA-winner Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Colette). The film opened to strong reviews in the USA, where IFC Midnight released the film in theatres and on VOD. The cast is completed by Chloe Pirrie (The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown) and Edward Holcroft (Kingsmen, Alias Grace). The film was written by Marcantonio and Jason McColgan. John Keville and Morgan Bushe of Fastnet Films served as executive producers alongside Norman Merry and Peter Hampden of Lipsync Productions, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear Films, Serotonin Films, and Gareth Wiley.
On Sky Cinema in the UK and Ireland, the film will be presented under the pay-TV firm’s Originals banner. Signature Entertainment secured the rights for Australia / New Zealand and South Africa. Imagine Film bought the film for Benelux, as did Russian World Vision for CIS and Empire Networks for the Middle East. Deals for France, Germany, Italy among others are in the making.
Directed by Marcantonio, the film stars Tamara Lawrance (The Long Song & Screen Star of Tomorrow 2018), Jack Lowden (Fighting With My Family, Dunkirk, Calibre, Mary Queen of Scots) and BAFTA-winner Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Colette). The film opened to strong reviews in the USA, where IFC Midnight released the film in theatres and on VOD. The cast is completed by Chloe Pirrie (The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown) and Edward Holcroft (Kingsmen, Alias Grace). The film was written by Marcantonio and Jason McColgan. John Keville and Morgan Bushe of Fastnet Films served as executive producers alongside Norman Merry and Peter Hampden of Lipsync Productions, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear Films, Serotonin Films, and Gareth Wiley.
On Sky Cinema in the UK and Ireland, the film will be presented under the pay-TV firm’s Originals banner. Signature Entertainment secured the rights for Australia / New Zealand and South Africa. Imagine Film bought the film for Benelux, as did Russian World Vision for CIS and Empire Networks for the Middle East. Deals for France, Germany, Italy among others are in the making.