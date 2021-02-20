UK mobile operators Three and Vodafone have hiked their prices, with new charges coming into effect in April.

Three pay-monthly customers who signed up or renewed their contract on or after 29 October 2020 will see an increase of 4.5% on their bills, while those who joined or renewed between 29 May 2015 and 28 October 2020 will have an increase of 1.4%.

A Three spokesperson commented: “Like other mobile network providers, our pay-monthly plans are subject to an annual price increase.”

Meanwhile, Vodafone customers who joined or renewed their contract after 9 December 2020 will also have a 4.5% increase effective from April. Those who signed up before 9 December will have a bill increase in line with the ONS retail price index, announced in March and effective from April.

A spokesperson for Vodafone said: “We recognise no one wants to see price rises, but these are necessary for us to continue investing in our networks, products and services.”

Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, commented: “Mobile phone providers always put up their bills in the spring, but this year the price rises are more dramatic than usual.

“Three and Vodafone customers join those at EE and could see their prices rise by as much as 4.5%, although some consumers whose mobile contracts started before October 2020 should see smaller increases.

“Unfortunately, these price rises are written into your contract, so you don’t have the option to leave your deal without paying a penalty.

“If you’re not happy with the situation, ride it out and make a note to switch providers when your deal is up.

“If you are out of contract, you can switch providers hassle-free by using the Text to Switch service. To do so, text PAC to 65075 and then give the number you get back to your new provider, who will manage the switch for you.”