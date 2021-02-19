The direct-to-device advertising business of TV giant VIZIO, has unveiled Universal Frequency Control, a new capability designed to enable brands to set limits on how often a VIZIO TV within a household is exposed to specific ad creative when placing an ad through its platform.









“With this new frequency control offering, brands can use deterministic information to control linear and CTV advertising experiences at the device level,” said Travis Hockersmith, VP, platform business at VIZIO. “This solves a major problem marketers face when diversifying and managing their reach to TV audiences. Most importantly it will make a much better experience for viewers at home, which is our primary focus.” VIZIO Ads says that its new universal frequency control product leverages inscape smart TV data to enable near real-time ad inventory management for connected TV campaigns. It is designed to solve what VIZIO says is one of the biggest problems plaguing the over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV) marketplace.Universal Frequency Control is said to measure persistently the number of times an ad is exposed at the glass-level for each TV in a household across linear, CTV, video-on-demand (VOD) and OTT. With in-flight optimisation, brands can limit the number of times a VIZIO Ads media buy reaches a device per day, week or month. And, with control of an established hardware and software businesses, VIZIO says it can combine household device penetration, “robust” consumer data opt-in and technology infrastructure to deliver addressable advertising at scale.The new capability is powered using data from Inscape , VIZIO’s ACR data business, which supports addressable linear advertising initiatives such Project OAR , glass-level audience insights and business-outcome measurement which have been folded into the VIZIO Platform business.“With this new frequency control offering, brands can use deterministic information to control linear and CTV advertising experiences at the device level,” said Travis Hockersmith, VP, platform business at VIZIO. “This solves a major problem marketers face when diversifying and managing their reach to TV audiences. Most importantly it will make a much better experience for viewers at home, which is our primary focus.”