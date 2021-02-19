Building on the traction it has gained from recent high-profile drama commissions, producer-led content group iZen, comprising independent production companies in Spain, the Middle East and the UK, has announced its latest scripted project for the global market.
The company has optioned La Ciudad de los Prodigios (City of Marvels) and is now in development on a six-part series based on Eduardo Mendoza’s acclaimed Spanish historical novel. Published in 1986 and translated into 14 languages, City of Marvels chronicles Onofre Bouvila’s journey from small-time hustler to one of the richest men in Spain. The multi-generational story is set against the backdrop of Barcelona’s social and cultural evolution at the turn of the 20th century, as the city shook off its medieval past and reinvented itself as a vibrant modern metropolis.
The deal was brokered by NewCo Audiovisual, the Barcelona-based iZen company formed in 2018 to spearhead scripted domestic series and international co-productions. The company recently finished filming TV movie Berenàveu a les fosques, co-produced with Catalan channel TV3. Catalan writer Carmen Fernández Villalba is part of the project, which will be executive produced by Alexandre Bas, co-founder and creative director of NewCo AudioVisual.
“City of Marvels is a magnificent book that not only touches on many universal themes — love, ambition, greed — but is also the story of one of the world’s best loved and most intriguing cities,” Bas remarked. “Barcelona’s rise as a mercantile power between the two World Fairs that it hosted in 1888 and 1929 was extraordinary and serves as the perfect backcloth to Onofre Bouvila’s own rise from poverty to power. With a tip of the hat to Peaky Blinders, we will retell this story of political intrigue, corruption, murder and romance in the way that will resonate with audiences around the world.”
iZen’s international status recently had a boost earlier this month with the announcement that Netflix has commissioned it to make the streaming giant’s first-ever Spanish reality show, Insiders. iZen is now holding virtual castings for the format, the details of which have yet to be revealed.
