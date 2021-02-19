As Covid-19 continues to have major impact on the TV industry with possibly permanently changed audience consumption and production processes, as many as 98% of broadcasting executives regard the pandemic as having been an accelerator for change creating an irreversible impact on broadcaster plans for digital migration.
This is the top line findings of the annual trends survey from media consultancy services firm 3Vision which took feedback from senior TV industry stakeholders to provide views on what to expect from the market over the next 12 months. The company says that basically free TV groups are pushing diversification and that it was broadcasters to come out of Covid maximising the money that they can extract from the advertising market and that means diversifying, and that means increasing what they do in digital.
The survey found just more than two thirds of 68% of executives believe free TV will prioritise their advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) activities in 2021 with more content set to be released exclusively on broadcaster’s OTT platforms. The data also indicated that broadcasters in Australia and the UK have led the way in 2020 with a number of AVOD premieres, with an expectation of further activity in other key markets. In the pay-TV environment, 3Vision predicted an increased focus on third-party OTT service integration following the success of Sky, Canal+ and Deutsche Telekom have incorporating streaming services like Netflix, Discovery+, Disney and Amazon into their respective ecosystems.
Almost nine in ten (88%) respondents said content owners will get more involved with FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) services in 2021. 3Vision noted that one of the potential key issues of the year in the FAST arena would be whether licensing models will change. It observed that there was a belief that this is going to shift from a non-exclusive approach into some exclusive models, something that is likely to be required to win in an increasingly competitive space and to “really start moving the needle.”
