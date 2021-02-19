UK fibre broadband network provider CityFibre has started work to extend its full fibre network to reach almost every home and business across Brighton & Hove as part of an £80m private investment.

Construction work has started in Brighton & Hove’s Bevendean area, with the rest of the city set to follow over the next four to five years. Lanes-i is delivering the construction programme on CityFibre’s behalf, and the team is also working closely with CityFibre, Brighton & Hove City Council and local communities to manage disruption and ensure a fast and successful roll-out. Residents are being kept informed by mailings ahead of works in their streets.

In November, CityFibre awarded £1.5 billion in construction contracts for full fibre rollouts across 27 towns and cities, addressing up to three million premises.

Anne Krause, CityFibre’s city manager for Brighton & Hove, said: “It is exciting to be part of bringing a first-class full fibre network to the vibrant and diverse area of Brighton & Hove. We are building future-proof infrastructure to support the digital needs of residents, both now and in the future, ensuring that the area can continue to embrace digital developments at home, work and in our leisure time as data consumption grows.

“The investment also comes at a critical time of economic recovery. Next generation full fibre connectivity can drive innovation and productivity, ultimately giving businesses the platform they need to realise their growth ambitions, while also creating the conditions for new start-up activity and investment. We look forward to working with Brighton & Hove Council, residents, businesses and the wider community to harness the power of full fibre.”

Brighton & Hove City Council leader Phélim MacCafferty added: “It’s great news that the city will soon have access to faster, more reliable internet connection speeds... this represents real progress, not just for our residents but it will play an incredibly important part in supporting the local economy as we plan our recovery from the pandemic.

“Working with our partners at the Greater Brighton Economic Board, we have been pushing for faster and better internet connection for a number of years. This is a significant investment, and, while there may be some disruption during installation, we have been assured by CityFibre that this will be kept to a minimum.”

“The benefits of full fibre will be important for the city’s economy in both the short and long term and we’re looking forward to working with CityFibre on this exciting roll-out.”

Once the network is activated, services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers. Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner Vodafone to deliver next generation broadband services, with TalkTalk and other providers expected to join the network soon.



Earlier this month, CityFibre announced it had begun work to transform Sheffield into one of the world's best digitally connected cities, with a £115 million investment.