Starting with the 2021 MLB season, Extreme will deliver in-stadium Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics in 16 MLB ballparks to improve the fan and media experience, with installations scheduled through to 2026. Extreme will also power the network at MLB’s Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida.

ExtremeWireless cloud-enabled access points will be installed in the 16 National League and American League stadiums. The faster, more efficient network capability will support the high-bandwidth application requirements of media and broadcast analysts so they can more quickly send and receive multimedia updates during the nearly 1,300 games the 16 stadiums support over a full season and post-season.

Fans will be able to access a faster, more efficient Wi-Fi network to support use of applications during the game, while staff will have access to advanced connectivity, data analytics and telemetry insights to improve guest support while also reducing operating risk.

Throughout their partnership, MLB and Extreme say they will work to identify shared programs and co-create events to champion and celebrate women leading the advancement of technology in sports.

Chris Marinak, chief operations & strategy officer, MLB, said: “Our pursuit of adopting best-in-class technology serves the dual purpose of helping Major League Baseball continue to advance the sport while also engaging with fans of all generations in new ways. Specifically, our network requirements not only demand the highest levels of reliability but also capability to support the data, applications, and devices which enable us to provide minute level of details and insights. With Extreme’s support, we know we will deliver an improved experience for everyone in these ballparks.”

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, commented: “Major League Baseball is a pioneer in using technology to advance how fans interact with the sport. Extreme’s industry leading solutions, which leverage state-of-the-art cloud, mobility, and analytics capabilities, will help the league, its teams, and fans connect data, devices, and people together in the most effortless manner possible. As lifelong baseball fans, we are privileged to support Major League Baseball in its relentless effort to provide data-driven, next-level experiences at every game.”