XITE, which specialises in music videos on TV and OTT platforms, recently launched in the German market with a new music TV channel curated for a German-speaking audience. The channel is available free within TV+ offerings of leading TV devices and directly on the XITE TV app.

The XITE channel is a blend of old-school and new; curated in the style of original music television from the 1990s with today’s digital entertainment standards. Powered by the smartclip adtech stack, ad breaks will appear similar to linear TV advertising, while offering advanced targeting standards of digital advertising. Advertising breaks will therefore be filled with highly relevant ads tailored to the user.

Stephen Byrne, executive director, new partnerships Europe at smartclip Europe, said: “Advertising supported video streaming is growing in popularity as the digital streaming landscape diversifies. Many viewers are not willing to pay for more than a handful of streaming subscriptions and are on the look-out for free-to-use alternatives. There is no doubt that XITE offers a throwback music TV experience adapted to today’s consumer habits. This makes XITE a great addition to the high-profile Connected TV portfolio under the Ad Alliance umbrella in Germany.”

The monetisation will be rolled out as part of the Ad Alliance portfolio for all XITE offerings in Germany. Ad Alliance gives advertisers extended opportunities to advertise across a high-profile media portfolio.

Ingmar Rood, director of sales & partnerships at XITE, said: “In today’s media world, we are seeing industry-wide shifts toward streaming viewership as people spend more time at home, and we need innovative partners who can solve complex challenges quickly and efficiently. Ad Alliance and smartclip are specialists in the streaming and broadcasting landscape, allowing us to unlock and monetise our inventory.

“At XITE we believe that music videos continue to dominate music streaming. Partnering with smartclip allows us to offer a beautifully designed, lean-back music video experience to a new segment of German consumers. Their local market expertise and a deep-rooted foundation in the European video landscape have been deciding factors for us to trust in smartclip.”

Additional roll-outs of XITE offerings in other smartclip markets in Europe will follow and this partnership opens up expanded CTV campaign opportunities for advertisers across Europe.

In the Netherlands, XITE has a long and successful cooperation with RTL Nederland as part of the portfolio of the independent Dutch Ad Alliance.