Just as it ratchets up the breath of its offer with a slew of strategic acquisitions, streamer Cinedigm has created two executive roles, SVP revenue and director of programming, to support its the growth of not only its core streaming offers but also and digital business.
In this light, Daniel Schneider has been named senior vice president of revenue and Eric Rowe has been named director of programming. Schneider will manage various streaming and channel business lines throughout their lifecycle by increasing monetisation and using data analytics to make business decisions regarding resource allocation. Previously, he was VP of business development for the digital business at news network Cheddar, leading all distribution across the TV and digital landscape. Schneider scaled the company’s distribution from inception through its sale to comms firm Altice USA.
As director of programming at Cinedigm, Rowe will create and lead the programming strategy for Cinedigm’s SVOD, AVOD, and FAST OTT linear services. Most recently, Rowe was a member in Sinclair's newly formed Content Lab, serving as a content strategist by providing analysis of the larger media environment, excavating industry trends, threats, and opportunities, with the intent of launching new formats, content-types and/or channels. Previously, Rowe was director of content strategy at Sony US Networks, where he oversaw programming research, strategy, and analytics for Sony’s suite of US networks including getTV, Sony Movie Channel, and Cine Sony.
Explaining the need for the hires, Cinedigm president and chief strategy officer Erick Opeka said that as the company continued on its strategy of entertainment through its expanding portfolio of enthusiast networks, it was important to bring in what he called the best and brightest people working in the streaming ecosystem. “Daniel’s proven ability to expand distribution and scale revenues, and Eric’s ability to drive viewership and engagement, are critical to achieving the aggressive growth targets we have set for the business,” he added. “They exemplify the new capability-driven culture we are building here every day as we build the next great streaming company, and we wholeheartedly welcome them to the team.”
