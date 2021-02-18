In a what is called a high-concept reimagining of the classic Western, leading European pay-TV firms CANAL+ and Sky are teaming to produce Django , a 10 x 60’ TV series loosely based on the Sergio Corbucci feature film.
The series offers a fresh new take on the Western genre with a contemporary and psychological twist. It is set in the Wild West of the 1860s and 1870s. Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms. Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived the killing. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John. But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.
Production is set to start in May 2021 with award-winning actor Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl, The Mustang, Bullhead, Rust and Bone) starring in the title role. The series will be produced in English by Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero, Gomorrah the Series), Italy’s leading independent film and TV drama producer and part of ITV Studios, and by French production company Atlantique Productions (Midnight Sun, The Eddy), part of Mediawan, for Sky and CANAL+. Executive producers include Riccardo Tozzi for Cattleya and Olivier Bibas for Atlantique Productions.
The first episodes will be directed by Francesca Comencini (Gomorrah the Series- pictured), who will also be the series’ artistic director. Django was created and written by Leonardo Fasoli (Gomorrah the Series, ZeroZeroZero) and Maddalena Ravagli (Gomorrah the Series), who, together, also co-wrote the series treatment with Francesco Cenni and Michele Pellegrini, with two episodes written by Max Hurwitz (ZeroZeroZero, Manhunt).
A CANAL+ Création Originale and Sky Original, Django will be broadcast on the CANAL+ channels in France, Benelux and Africa and on Sky’s services in Italy, the UK, Ireland, Austria and Germany. STUDIOCANAL has worldwide distribution rights.
