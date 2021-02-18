Building on its on-going rollout in European markets, NBCUniversal International’s subscription all-reality, on-demand subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service haya has launched in 11 additional European countries bringing its non-US reach to 27 territories.
The move comes as the streaming service prepares to mark its fifth anniversary, having first launched in the UK, Ireland and Australia in March 2016. hayu now will be available, for the first time, in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.
The service also launched recently in Germany and Austria on Amazon Prime Video Channels. It will be launching direct-to-consumer (DTC) on a full array of devices, mobile, tablet, TV and web. That is in all markets in February on iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, and paired with Fire TV, except France where Roku, and Fire TV will launch later in Spring.
Targeting viewers who are fans of the reality genre, hayu offers over 8,000 episodes of reality TV content including all seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, from the very beginning to the upcoming final season, as well as its spin-offs – along with numerous other franchises, including the popular The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing franchises. The service also offers a variety of unscripted sub-genres in English language including: Home and Design, Dating, Cooking, Crime, and Fashion. And, subscribers don’t have to worry about spoilers as the vast majority of US shows are available on hayu the same day as their US broadcast.
“Another major hayu milestone is a reality…we are thrilled to launch the subscription streaming service in 11 additional European countries,” commented Hendrik McDermott, managing director, hayu. “As the premiere destination for must-watch, world-renowned reality TV content this multi-territory expansion continues to deliver on our goal of bringing the best reality TV to even more super fans of the genre.”
