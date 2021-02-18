 Univision celebrates 21st as primetime Spanish-language leader | Ratings/Measurement | News | Rapid TV News
Driven by a special airing of the programme Enamorándonos (Falling In Love) that took the US Hispanic network ahead of rival NBC in the time period on Sunday night with adults 18-49 and adults 18-34, Univision has marked up primetime leadership for the 21st consecutive week during the current 2020/2021 season across all key demos.

univision 14Jan2020In addition to outgunning NBC in the week of 8 February to 14 February 2021, Univision also revealed Nielsen ratings data showing that it had outperformed Telemundo among total viewers 2+ (a 27% advantage), adults 18-49 (+5%) and all adults 18-34 (+7%).

For the second consecutive Saturday, Univision beat fox’s Spanish output for the entire night among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 with live coverage of popular Mexican football league the Liga MX. Univision also finished ahead of CBS on Saturday night with Adults 18-34. The fútbol matchup of América vs. Queretaro delivered an average audience of 832,000 total viewers 2+, 422,000 adults 18-49 and 175,000 adults 18-34. Univision delivered double to triple-digit week-to-week audience gains in the 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET time slot among total viewers 2+ (+49%), adults 18-49 (+78%), and adults 18-34 (+104%) as well as year-over-year audience gains among total viewers 2+ (+38%), adults 18-49 (+33%) and adults 18-34 (+20%).

The 14 February Valentine’s two-hour special airing of Enamorándonos: Celebrando San Valentín delivered 1.2 million total viewers 2+, 405,000 adults 18-49 and 185,000 adults 18-34, positioning Univision ahead of NBC in the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. et time slot with adults 18-49 and adults 18-34. Enamorándonos increased its audience in the last hour compared to the first hour among total viewers 2+ (+6%), adults 18-49 (+12%) and adults 18-34 (+4%).

Enamorándonos also propelled Univision to a first-place finish on Spanish-language television with double-digit audience advantages over Telemundo for the entire night among total viewers 2+ (+21%) and adults 18-34 (+16%). This marked the twenty first consecutive Sunday night in the current 2020/2021 season that Univision has out-delivered Telemundo among total viewers 2+.

For the entire week, Univision said that it finished as the fifth most-watched broadcast network during primetime, out-delivering The CW with 1.3 million total viewers 2+, 441,000 adults 18-49 and 169,000 adults 18-34.
