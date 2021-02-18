Having spent the last few years concentrating on producing content for a variety of pay-TV providers, SPI International has gone live globally with a new and enhanced FilmBox+ streaming service.
First announced in February 2020, FilmBox+ is an evolution of SPI’s FilmBox Live and operates on a new infrastructure that provides enhanced user experience through multiple screen availability and a specially curated line-up of content spanning films, TV series, documentaries and more. Effective immediately, consumers can access the service at filmbox.com directly or through the FilmBox+ app on their internet-connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and partner operators' platforms.
The offer promises to bring digital and linear together through a library of VOD content and live channels. It combines on-demand and lean-back experiences and is available through the web, partner operators’ platforms, mobile and TV applications. FilmBox+ will adopt the motto of Home of Good Movies and bring a curated selection of on-demand content from major global distributors, including Hollywood blockbusters with world-famous stars, independent world cinema pictures and thematic entertainment.
The service also offers live channels that broadcast content 24/7 without interruptions for viewers who wish to enjoy a lean-back experience. An additional feature of FilmBox+ that’s designed with a focus on the consumer is the Smart Collection Channels – channels that feature content curated by FilmBox editors according to mood, genre or special occasion – which will be added to the service later in the year. Viewers can access thousands of current and evergreen VOD titles and over eight live channels with FilmBox+ anytime and anywhere through their internet-connected devices.
“We are delighted to announce the launch of our brand-new product FilmBox+ which will replace FilmBox Live,” commented SPI International CEO Berk Uziyel. “FilmBox+ integrates easily with operators and partner platforms to provide a seamless and well-rounded entertainment experience that places the consumer at the centre.”
The offer promises to bring digital and linear together through a library of VOD content and live channels. It combines on-demand and lean-back experiences and is available through the web, partner operators’ platforms, mobile and TV applications. FilmBox+ will adopt the motto of Home of Good Movies and bring a curated selection of on-demand content from major global distributors, including Hollywood blockbusters with world-famous stars, independent world cinema pictures and thematic entertainment.
The service also offers live channels that broadcast content 24/7 without interruptions for viewers who wish to enjoy a lean-back experience. An additional feature of FilmBox+ that’s designed with a focus on the consumer is the Smart Collection Channels – channels that feature content curated by FilmBox editors according to mood, genre or special occasion – which will be added to the service later in the year. Viewers can access thousands of current and evergreen VOD titles and over eight live channels with FilmBox+ anytime and anywhere through their internet-connected devices.
“We are delighted to announce the launch of our brand-new product FilmBox+ which will replace FilmBox Live,” commented SPI International CEO Berk Uziyel. “FilmBox+ integrates easily with operators and partner platforms to provide a seamless and well-rounded entertainment experience that places the consumer at the centre.”