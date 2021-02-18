In the latest part of its leisurely stroll to developing what it believes is the best television experience according to modern standards, German advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) provider rlaxx TV has extended the reach of its service to Apple TV and Panasonic and Grundig smart TVs.
rlaxx says that its goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards and for that reason organises content in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. rlaxx TV programming draws on a global network of content partners which deliver bespoke content - which it calls premium niche from major studio productions to influencer channels - for viewers categories ranging from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films and there is the ability to access all content from an on-demand catalogue.
rlaxx TV uses a global network of content partners to license its content, include holders of video and TV rights from Africa, Asia, North and Latin America as well as Europe with premium content such as Young Hollywood, Azoome Kids TV, Masters of Food by Endemol Shine, Televisa Novelas, Vevo Pop, Gusto TV, Comedy Dynamics or World Poker Tour.
The service is already available on a range of smart TVs and devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba and Vestel. In all it is available on approximately half of all smart TVs in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the UK and by mid 2021 is slated to be available on all OTT devices such as smart TVs (LGE, Philips, Samsung, Sony), media streamers (Google Chromecast, Roku), smartphones (Android, iOS), game consoles (X-Box, PlayStation) and all standard internet browsers.
Expansion into other international markets are planned and the new availability on Apple TV, Panasonic and Grundig smart TVs adds around 8.5 million to the existing installed base. “We want to maintain the momentum, obtained through the Amazon Fire TV and Android TV launch, and quickly become available on all OTT devices in as many countries as possible worldwide,” said rlaxx TV CEO Ronny Lutzi commenting on the launch. “Brazil and Spain are next in line in terms of market expansion and for our technical availability we are including further launches on relevant platforms in the first quarter of 2021. The ultimate goal for 2021 remains global availability by the end of the year.”
