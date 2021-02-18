As demand for applications such as video increases, and maintaining quality of these services becomes more challenging for providers, usage of network edge technologies are set for rapid increase in the short term according to research from IDC and Limelight Networks.

The report, 2021 Outlook for Edge Services, predicts that by next year, 60% of all network resources will be deployed at remote edge or service provider locations, allowing business leaders to use the agility of their network resources, up from 20% in 2020. It reinforces the trend for content processing to move increasingly to the edge, which can offer high-quality video experiences with minimal buffering and cost reductions.

The report also explores the benefits that industry professionals expect edge to add to their business – 45% believe edge will bring increased productivity or efficiency, 44% believe it will bring increased security and compliance, 42% faster decision-making and 40% improved customer relations or experience.

Steve Miller-Jones, VP of strategy, industry & partnership at Limelight Networks, commented: “In the last few years, we have seen advances in both the range of edge services and their adoption within a variety of content and enterprise workflows. In 2021, we can expect the variety and scope of customisation capabilities to grow, helping enterprises meet high end user expectations for accessing and consuming content.

“The network edge makes it possible to affect data as it flows towards end users and devices, and to control the flow of data from those devices. Shipping large quantities of raw data towards cloud providers is expensive and can introduce significant latency.

“This is why the network edge will be used more for data processing and decision making. It allows access to multiple compute locations close to end users and devices, therefore removing the potential for latency without incurring additional operational overheads. The net result is improved content performance in a cost efficiency way, with built-in security and scale.”