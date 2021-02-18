Reporting to CEO Brick Eksten, Dillard will lead all sales and business development initiatives in North America and the Caribbean and Latin America region, and collaborate with Qligent sales representatives and partners worldwide.

Dillard spent nearly 15 years as a broadcast engineer for radio and TV stations before transitioning to sales. He has since held roles with Harris Corporation, Dejero, Avid and TVU Networks, working his way up from regional to executive-level positions.

“Broadcast is an important staple of our business, and we see strong opportunities to help broadcasters leverage a very rich and granular level of data to monetise their OTA and OTT services,” commented Dillard. “We are also working very closely with content creators and their distribution partners to bring core Qligent competencies in QoS/QoE monitoring to their services.”

Eksten added: “Ken joins Qligent at a time of growth and expansion into new and exciting business areas for the company. He brings a detailed understanding of how media enterprises are accelerating toward DTC business models, which represents the direction of where the broader media and entertainment industry is headed. These skillsets, along with his strong track record of successful sales and business development initiatives for leading industry vendors, makes him an ideal fit for helping Qligent customers monetize their content and improve client satisfaction.”