The Azoomee AR app uses PTC’s Vuforia Area Target environment tracking to augment areas and spaces, providing an immersive 3D experience. It scanned the rooms of Vienna’s Rathaus (town hall), resulting in more than 800 square metres and two levels of interactive exploration, merging fun and colourful animations with static surroundings.

Using a digital model of the Rathaus’s interiors created with a 3D depth scanning camera, Vuforia allows standard mobile devices to recognise the surrounding space and display augmentations with precision.

Painted historical figures jump on trampolines, play football, and perform skateboard tricks; the building transforms into a landscape, with trees popping up and animated creatures dashing around. Some sections of the building have underwater themes, with submarines, fish and stingrays, and deep-sea divers creating breath bubbles in the air.

Azoomee’s AR experience was created in response to Austria’s 5G Use Case Challenge. As part of Vienna’s 5G infrastructure expansion, Austrian telco A1 provided its 5G network technology in the city’s town hall, creating the infrastructure needed for a fully immersive and educational AR experience.

Douglas Lloyd, CEO of Azoomee, said: “We’re thrilled to use the dynamic capabilities of 5G and Vuforia to translate Vienna’s rich history into interactive augmented reality experiences that fit beautifully with Azoomee’s mission of making learning fun for children. This positive learning experience offers an amazing way to inspire kids to explore the past and immerse themselves in history. By tapping into learning on a visceral level, the Azoomee AR app allows kids to feel closer to the information they’re absorbing, and connect with the knowledge in a dynamic way. We hope that this is just the start and that we can bring this revolutionary experience to other historical sites throughout the world.”