The Covid-19 driven streaming boom of 2020 has been a recognised phenomenon but an Amdocs survey has revealed some deeper subscription habits during lockdown – such as drivers of loyalty and what consumers would give up data for improved offers - which may reshape the industry going forward.
The software provider to media and communications companies commissioned research looking into UK consumers’ digital subscriptions - which includes streaming, cable, music, gaming, e-learning and wellbeing - surveying the views of 1,000 people in the UK.
Looking at cable and streaming subscriptions, Amdocs found that more people in the UK now have an OTT/streaming subscription (83%) than a traditional cable/satellite TV one (69%). In fact, a third of the sample said they had two or more steaming subscriptions and 14% had three or more. Additionally, more than half (54%) said they use their OTT subscriptions more now than before the pandemic started.
The survey found that in general consumers regarded streaming services as delivering on their content needs. 70% of UK consumers that have streaming subscriptions said that they get all of the content that they need from services. Meanwhile, 59% of cable/satellite subscribers say that they get all of the content they need from satellite providers.
Yet nearly three-quarters (73%) said they would prefer to pay a lower price for a subscription package that had less content overall, but the content they got was
more tailored to their preferences. TV/streaming viewers were most in favour of a more restricted but personalised subscription.
When asked what drives loyalty to a subscription service in general, more consumers cared about the quality and quantity of content available to them, rather than price. Just under half (46%) of consumers said the quantity of content factors into their loyalty to a service, while content quality was indicated by slightly fewer (44%). Just 29% said price or availability of different pricing options.
Across all forms of subscription services, 61% of UK consumers were willing to exchange personal data to improve their subscription experience further, with the top requested benefits being access to more content (40%); access to the same content, but at a lower price (37%); and fewer ads (32%).
Commenting on the research, Raman Abrol, general manager and chief commercial officer at Amdocs said: “lockdowns have seen consumers wanting more from their subscription services. This data shows there is a real desire for more high quality content and bespoke content packages across the increasingly wide range of subscription services we now enjoy.”
Looking at cable and streaming subscriptions, Amdocs found that more people in the UK now have an OTT/streaming subscription (83%) than a traditional cable/satellite TV one (69%). In fact, a third of the sample said they had two or more steaming subscriptions and 14% had three or more. Additionally, more than half (54%) said they use their OTT subscriptions more now than before the pandemic started.
The survey found that in general consumers regarded streaming services as delivering on their content needs. 70% of UK consumers that have streaming subscriptions said that they get all of the content that they need from services. Meanwhile, 59% of cable/satellite subscribers say that they get all of the content they need from satellite providers.
Yet nearly three-quarters (73%) said they would prefer to pay a lower price for a subscription package that had less content overall, but the content they got was
more tailored to their preferences. TV/streaming viewers were most in favour of a more restricted but personalised subscription.
When asked what drives loyalty to a subscription service in general, more consumers cared about the quality and quantity of content available to them, rather than price. Just under half (46%) of consumers said the quantity of content factors into their loyalty to a service, while content quality was indicated by slightly fewer (44%). Just 29% said price or availability of different pricing options.
Across all forms of subscription services, 61% of UK consumers were willing to exchange personal data to improve their subscription experience further, with the top requested benefits being access to more content (40%); access to the same content, but at a lower price (37%); and fewer ads (32%).
Commenting on the research, Raman Abrol, general manager and chief commercial officer at Amdocs said: “lockdowns have seen consumers wanting more from their subscription services. This data shows there is a real desire for more high quality content and bespoke content packages across the increasingly wide range of subscription services we now enjoy.”