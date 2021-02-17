Claiming to have shown that connected TV (CTV) video producers are flocking to its network for “unmatched” ad revenue, and pushing channel count to more than 700, streaming video distribution and advertising services firm Wurl has released metrics showing strong Q4 growth has wrapped up an “exceptional” year.
Wurl Network said that its customers experienced record advertising revenue gains in 2020 as they launched hundreds of new channels across a growing roster of global video service platforms. Among the key distribution and monetisation metrics was that the Wurl Network produced a record increase in monthly active viewers in 2020, growing 216% compared with 2019 and leading to more hours of viewing (HOV). Viewers were found to have watched more content from Wurl Network producers during each quarter in 2020. HOV increased 145% in Q4 2020 over the same quarter in 2019. From 2019 to 2020, total annual hours of viewing increased 104%.
Propelled by increased demand for CTV ad inventory, ad impressions on the Wurl Network increased 357% in Q4 2020 compared with Q4 2019. Total annual ad impressions were up 332% in 2020 over 2019’s total.
The Wurl Network continued to expand internationally in 2020 with service launches in Latin America and Asia Pacific, AdPool expansion into Europe and 78 new studios added to the Wurl Network around the world. Wurl added 220 channels to its network during Q4 2020 and launched 539 channels throughout 2020 across new and existing streaming services and global regions. This growth pushed the network’s total channel count to more than 700 channels.
There was also significantly enhanced growing video publisher revenue. A year after launching AdPool, Wurl was found to have grown its CTV advertising marketplace substantially, with AdPool revenue for video producers increasing 645% during 2020.
“As the fastest growing CTV network over the past 12 months – in terms of both distribution and monetisation – the success of the Wurl Network has proven the appeal and viability of ad-supported linear streaming,” commented Wurl CEO, Sean Doherty. “With our expanding reach and unmatched ability to generate revenue for our customers, we expect top-tier studios from around the world to continue to turn to Wurl as their streaming TV partner.”
Propelled by increased demand for CTV ad inventory, ad impressions on the Wurl Network increased 357% in Q4 2020 compared with Q4 2019. Total annual ad impressions were up 332% in 2020 over 2019’s total.
The Wurl Network continued to expand internationally in 2020 with service launches in Latin America and Asia Pacific, AdPool expansion into Europe and 78 new studios added to the Wurl Network around the world. Wurl added 220 channels to its network during Q4 2020 and launched 539 channels throughout 2020 across new and existing streaming services and global regions. This growth pushed the network’s total channel count to more than 700 channels.
There was also significantly enhanced growing video publisher revenue. A year after launching AdPool, Wurl was found to have grown its CTV advertising marketplace substantially, with AdPool revenue for video producers increasing 645% during 2020.
“As the fastest growing CTV network over the past 12 months – in terms of both distribution and monetisation – the success of the Wurl Network has proven the appeal and viability of ad-supported linear streaming,” commented Wurl CEO, Sean Doherty. “With our expanding reach and unmatched ability to generate revenue for our customers, we expect top-tier studios from around the world to continue to turn to Wurl as their streaming TV partner.”