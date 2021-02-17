Aiming to accelerate diversity transformation in Hollywood, measurement firm Nielsen is launching a new dataset toolkit that it says will deliver “unprecedented” visibility into the gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation of talent appearing in TV programming and the audiences watching it.
Putting context into the launch, Nielsen noted that its recent Being Seen On Screen: Diverse Representation & Inclusion on TV report, women make up 52% of the US population but have comprised only 38% of top recurring cast in popular broadcast, cable and streaming programming. At the same time, people of colour account for 40% of the broader US population but are present in only 27% of top TV roles. These data points said Nielsen highlight significant imbalances between representation in content and key audience groups which, by addressing, would serve to accelerate equity in entertainment.
The new Gracenote Inclusion Analytics is attributed with being able to empower content creators, owners, distributors and advertisers with data around on-screen diversity and representation to enable more inclusive content. For example, a distributor could highlight content within its catalogue featuring diverse female leads for Women's History Month or fuel recommendations connecting fans of diverse content with programmes they’ll enjoy. A studio could evaluate whether its content meets Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) benchmarks and highlight programmes for licensing opportunities. Similarly, a brand can identify and target the most inclusive content to inform its ad investment or product placement decisions.
The solution combines Gracenote Global Video programme metadata and Studio System celebrity race and ethnicity data with currency grade Nielsen Television Ratings and Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings data. It can deliver new proprietary metrics assessing the degree to which different identity groups are featured in programming and how evenly this reflects viewing audiences. These include: Share of Screen Inclusion, Opportunity Index, and Inclusion Audience Index.
At launch, Gracenote Inclusion Analytics will offer data and insights around gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation of on-camera talent appearing in popular broadcast, cable and SVOD TV programmes. Future enhancements will expand product coverage to include theatrical movies as well as behind-the-camera talent including directors, producers, writers and other key roles.
“The entertainment industry has a massive challenge ahead - to ensure the talent associated with popular TV programming mirrors today’s increasingly diverse viewing audiences,” remarked Sandra Sims-Williams, SVP, diversity, equity and inclusion at Nielsen. “By democratising information around representation in content, Gracenote Inclusion Analytics holds the power to push the industry toward better balance and a more equitable future.”
“Audiences today actively seek out programs that highlight people who resemble them and experiences that reflect their own,” added Tina Wilson, head of analytics at Nielsen. “Under these circumstances, it’s critical that the entertainment industry create authentic content which resonates with underrepresented groups. Together, Nielsen and Gracenote are uniquely positioned to help the industry seize upon this opportunity by way of new data analytics solutions ensuring meaningful connections between content and audiences.”
