Adding to its slate of Spanish original content, Viacom International Studios (VIS) has commissioned production company Prointel e Isla Audiovisual for an updated version of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador’s horror series Historias Para No Dormir (Stories To Stay Awake).
The reboot of the iconic Spanish franchise, regarded by many to have revolutionised the Spanish television landscape in the 60s, will run on Amazon Prime Video and Spanish national broadcaster RTVE.
With its four 50 min stand-alone episodes (La Broma, Freddy, El Doble and Asfalto), directed by Rodrigo Cortés (Buried), Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Mother) Paco Plaza (REC) and Paula Ortiz (The Bride), audiences will enjoy the contemporary takes on Ibáñez Serrador’s best stories.
Filming has already begun in different locations in Madrid with production of the first episode, La Broma (The Joke). A free interpretation of the original story, La Broma is written and directed by Rodrigo Cortés. La Broma follows a love triangle formed by selfish characters played by three-times Goya winner Eduard Fernandez, Best Actress Goya winner 2018 and nominee for 2021 Nathalie Poza, and three-times Goya winner Raúl Arévalo. La Broma displays an arrange of dialogues and characters filled with dark humour, showing that greed can be both terrible and funny.
“We are incredibly excited to develop and produce Historias Para No Dormir with Prointel e Isla Audiovisual, for Amazon Prime Video and RTVE,” said Laura Abril, head of VIS EMEAA. “Partnering with major industry players is a key part of our studio's strategy, as well as it is betting on local content with a global appeal. Historias Para No Dormir will feature top local talents, rebooting an iconic series by one of the most relevant Spanish TV creators ever. The series will offer global audiences the best of the traditional horror genre with a modern twist.”
The new VIS series complemenst other Spanish offerings. In 2020 in its first ever co-production in Spain, VIS announced that it would work with Endemol Shine Iberia’s fiction production company Diagonal TV on the development of scripted TV series La Novia Gitana (The Gypsy Bride).
