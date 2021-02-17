Barely a fortnight after landing US$25 million of independent debt financing, leading Middle East & North Africa (MENA) subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service Starzplay has inked a content deal for over one thousand episodes of anime content from TV TOKYO Corporation.
TV TOKYO Corporation is a Tokyo-based broadcaster of general entertainment and one of the world’s largest Japanese anime providers that operates a national free-to-air network known for its strength in programming for youth and young adults, animation in particular. It is a leading exporter of Japanese television content.
The new multi-year agreement will see Starzplay subscribers able to watch what are called some of TV TOKYO’s defining anime productions such as Naruto (all 220 episodes) as well as its sequel Naruto Shippuden (all 500 episodes). Other favourites that will play on Starzplay include Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (ongoing production with over 180 episodes) that carry on the legacy with the adventures of ninja boy Boruto, Naruto’s son and Fruits Basket a romantic comedy about an orphan girl and a mysterious family that hosts her.
In addition to the library titles, Starzplay subscribers will have access to new weekly episodes of Boruto on a simulcast basis, several of them premiering later in February 2021. Starzplay also has rights for Season 3 of Fruits Basket, which is scheduled for airing in April.
“Our partnership with TV TOKYO to bring some of the most popular anime series establishes Starzplay as the true home in the region for anime,” said Starzplay co-founder and CEO Maaz Sheikh commenting on the deal. “Over the last few years, the region has witnessed increased demand for anime, and we are bringing nothing but the best of content that anime fans in the region will love. For first-timers who want to know all about anime or for seasoned viewers who want to revisit the excitement this genre provides, we have them covered with our new programming that shows our commitment to provide compelling content that appeals to all.”
TV TOKYO director Yukio Kawasaki added: “One of our differentiating strengths is the extensive line-up of anime series that we distribute, several of them having gained cult status and contributed to the global popularity of the genre. Through our strong ties with Starzplay, we are delighted to offer our diverse suite of anime series for viewers in MENA, including our flagship franchise Naruto and upcoming culminating season of the popular series Fruits Basket: The Final. This
