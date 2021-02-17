Offering access to assets from its parent company alongside its own portfolio, TiVo has signed a new multi-year licensing deal for Vodafone TV.

Under the agreement, Vodafone will have access to more products and services from TiVo’s parent company Xperi alongside TiVo’s current solutions and services on the Vodafone TV platform, including Conversational voice functionality and search and personalised recommendations. Vodafone will also also use TiVo’s Insight to derive business insights from its platform.



The new agreement also provides access to TiVo’s patented innovations.

“This expanded agreement with Vodafone reinforces the value that TiVo’s innovative technology portfolio brings to the telecommunications industry," said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at TiVo parent company Xperi. "With this extension of TiVo's services, Vodafone is maintaining its service offerings and keeping audiences engaged in the hugely competitive entertainment landscape.”