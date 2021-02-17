US sports channel MAVTV Motorsports Network has announced it will be the exclusive home for POWRi Racing in 2021.

POWRi (Performance Open Wheel Racing Inc) is a touring sanctioning body specialising in national midgets, non-wing sprint cars and 600cc outlaw micro sprint racing. MAVTV will broadcast POWRi’s Lucas Oil National Midgets, WAR Sprints, Outlaw Micro Sprints and POWRi West Midgets will be shown live on its new MAVTV Plus platform.

Other races due to be broadcast on MAVTV include the Lucas Oil National Midget Series, the WAR Sprints from Lucas Oil Speedway, and the Keith Kunz Giveback Classic for Micros in October at Port City Raceway in Oklahoma.

Kenny Brown, owner and president of POWRi Racing, said: “This is an exciting day for POWRi Racing. This continues the partnership we have enjoyed with Lucas Oil and its family of companies. Now our racers and supporters will receive an incredible amount of exposure through the MAVTV Motorsports Network. I believe the live coverage for our series on MAVTV Plus will be an important part of the future of our racing.”

The first POWRi event scheduled for live coverage on MAVTV Plus is the season opener for the Lucas Oil National Midget Series on 19-20 March at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The MAVTV Plus digital service is a rebrand of Lucas Oil Racing TV, effective immediately, and the switchover will be seamless to subscribers. It broadcasts motor sports including the ARCA Menards Series, GNCC Racing Series, Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling League, ASCS Sprint Car Series and GT4 America. As part of the launch, existing subscribers received a two-month extension on their current plan.