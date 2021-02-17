Just as it was embarking upon expanding the reach of its content, especially that of Korean origin, around the world, leading Asian entertainment and lifestyle company CJ ENM has announced a partnership with Epic Games Korea to enhance development of virtual production in the country.
Well-known creator of award-winning film Parasite and TV series Crash Landing on You and Hotel Del Luna, CJ ENM has become the first entertainment company in South Korea to officially partner with the games company which offers the Unreal Engine, an advanced real-time 3D tool. In addition to being powerful game development technology, Unreal Engine also sees use in film and television production in Hollywood studios as it can efficiently and affordably produce high-fidelity real-time rendering. While a cinematographer shoots a scene and later virtual reality specialists complete the materials in post-production in a traditional filmmaking, Unreal Engine allows them all simultaneously as an interactive process on set.
The new deal will encompass the use of Unreal Engine in CJ ENM’s potential future projects starting this year when its real-time virtual production studio is open. The studio will be located in Paju, Gyeonggi-do with a massive LED Wall.
“It is a true excitement to work with Epic Games as the use of Unreal Engine will be a huge benefit to our on-set production,” explained Sang Yeop Kim, head of CJ ENM’s Content R&D centre. “In a plethora of media, our effort to bring virtual production will push forward the creation of the next-generation content.”
“We are excited to partner with global entertainment firm CJ ENM," added Ray Park, territory manager of Epic Games Korea. "We hope that CJ ENM's globally recognised content competence benefits from Unreal Engine to further grow its presence in the global market. Epic Games will not hesitate to help CJ ENM succeed."
