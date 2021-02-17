Offering a path for advertisers to align creative with music videos that convey certain moods, such as fun, heartfelt, impassioned or empowering, leading global music video network Vevo has launched Moods.
The AI-powered product identifies and groups music videos by mood in order to create more effective ad targeting. It is designed to allow advertisers to place more easily their campaigns in what the music network says is an emotionally congruent environment, such as a heartfelt music video playlist ahead of Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day. Aligning ad creative with relevant content is said to create a positive and memorable ad experience for consumers, in turn, boosting their ad recall and brand favourability.
“Our moods affect everything that we do, including the content we consume and the ads we engage with. From joy to fear, sadness to hope, music videos have remained a constant source of comfort and soundtrack our everyday lives,” added Eyal Golshani, senior director, data science, Vevo. “With our innovative data-based capabilities, Vevo can better understand our viewers, and their frame of mind while viewing, to deliver the best music video experience. Simultaneously, by developing new offerings like Moods, we continue to add value to artists and advertisers alike, helping them achieve their respective goals through data science.”
The Moods feature is currently available through Vevo are fun, heartfelt, impassioned or empowering, with additional moods and features in development to be rolled out over the coming months.
In creating the product, Vevo worked with leading music data company, Musixmatch, to score and label videos based on the energy and tone of each song. A proprietary model built by Musixmatch then assigns a mood to each Vevo video’s metadata tag for seamless contextual targeting.
