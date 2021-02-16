Independent video software provider Synamedia has launched what it claims is the video industry’s first business insights solution to take a holistic view of traditional pay-TV and OTT businesses and reveal critical behavioural and consumption insights.









The solution also brings together siloed data sets to achieve a universal view across four applications: viewing quality, user experience, content consumption, and advertising insights. It allows users to change any element of their service and immediately see the impact this has on other metrics. This includes fine-tuning the new customer on-boarding flow or streamlining the journey to content by reducing the number of clicks.



By unifying data from many sources, Clarissa is said to provide clarity on performance across all video services, allowing customers to understand not only what content is popular but on which devices and in what format. By using machine learning to analyse content metadata, Clarissa can predict which content will increase engagement. Customers can then potentially reduce their long tail of unpopular content and only renew rights for those platforms and devices that viewers actually use, increasing ROI on content licensing and acquisition costs.



“ Clarissa is designed to offer business managers without data science skills to have the ability to unlock untapped potential and find new connections in their data to make more informed and impactful business decisions. Insights from Clarissa can be applied to meet KPIs such as boosting engagement, reducing churn, increasing ARPU and cutting unnecessary costs. By applying AI and machine learning techniques to the data, Clarissa is said to be able to reveal new business insights that deliver improvements including ROI on content spend and call centre metrics.The solution also brings together siloed data sets to achieve a universal view across four applications: viewing quality, user experience, content consumption, and advertising insights. It allows users to change any element of their service and immediately see the impact this has on other metrics. This includes fine-tuning the new customer on-boarding flow or streamlining the journey to content by reducing the number of clicks.By unifying data from many sources, Clarissa is said to provide clarity on performance across all video services, allowing customers to understand not only what content is popular but on which devices and in what format. By using machine learning to analyse content metadata, Clarissa can predict which content will increase engagement. Customers can then potentially reduce their long tail of unpopular content and only renew rights for those platforms and devices that viewers actually use, increasing ROI on content licensing and acquisition costs. Clarissa turns what has been a dark art into a science. It democratises data by giving insights to all decision makers,” said Amruta Shankar, director of data and analytics at Synamedia. “Video service providers need a trusted data partner with an unrivalled understanding of video and TV to help them see the bigger picture and improve their service offering. Now, armed with deep insights into their viewers’ needs and the value of their services, video service providers can adapt to win in today’s attention economy.”