In the latest expansion of the BBC Studios and ITV joint venture ad-free subscription video-on-demand service around the globe, South Africa will be the fifth global territory for BritBox.
The SVOD service will launch in the African continent’s key market in the second half of 2021 and follows successful launches in the US and Canada, the UK and, most recently, Australia. BritBox first launched in North America in March 2017, and announced it had surpassed 1.5 million subscribers in October 2020. In the UK, BritBox launched in November 2019, followed by Australia in November 2020.
Its introduction is part of a global roll out plan announced last year by BritBox which will see the platform active in up to 25 new countries, bringing audiences what is claimed to be an unrivalled collection of great British TV shows and the very best in British box sets, drama premieres and live events The collection includes brand new and recent programmes as well as classic British TV. Full box-sets include all six series and specials of Downton Abbey, all three series of Broadchurch, seven series of Only Fools and Horses, three series of Gavin & Stacey and both series of Extras. BritBox is also the home of Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple and Poirot and reality shows such as Love Island.
The South Africa service will utilise the teams and the technology behind the successful launches of BritBox in its existing territories. Both BBC and ITV claim a strong existing relationship with South African TV audiences, with a high demand for British content already witnessed through linear channels ITV Choice and BBC First. They believe that the launch of BritBox in South Africa will enable consumers to retain access to their favourite British dramas following the recent closure of both TV channels.
“The launch of BritBox in South Africa is yet another step in the platform’s trajectory towards international expansion,” said Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director at ITV. “We’re delighted to bring the service to a brand new territory and continue towards establishing BritBox as a premium VOD brand across the world.”
Paul Dempsey, president, global distribution, BBC Studios, added: “We know that South African audiences have a real connection to British television and we can’t wait to bring them even more great shows, on demand, that we know they will love.”
