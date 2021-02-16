Digital transformation software solutions provider Skyline Communications has teamed up with communications infrastructure and media services company Arqiva and platform security firm Irdeto to provide South Africa’s SuperSport with professional full self-service and ad hoc automated satellite contribution services.





provides occasional-use sports feed contribution services to SuperSport, utilising the Arqiva contribution/distribution infrastructure and the provision of fibre networks between the United Kingdom and South Africa. Irdeto requested a more automated self-service solution from Arqiva who, in partnership with Skyline, provided a solution.



Arqiva already had a service deal with Irdeto that enabled SuperSport to make ad hoc bookings for satellite downlinks that were manually provisioned and fully customised according to the end user’s requirements. However, the process was said to be very labour intensive and time consuming: SuperSport had to call Arqiva in case there was a service request to be deployed and set up, which was then manually executed by Arqiva per individual request. That is why Arqiva turned to Skyline, its long-standing technology partner for monitoring and orchestration, to automate the entire process as part of its overall digital transformation programme.



“As we’re dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible service, we decided to make an investment in a future-proof solution and, as such, deliver a more efficient and flexible digital experience to them,” revealed Keith Frost, director of engineering at



Arqiva’s new solution is based on the D



DataMiner SRM also automatically builds and deploys the required services at the time they are needed. However, it doesn’t stop there. During the service delivery, DataMiner also fully automatically provides the Arqiva operations team with a service-centric view on the status of that service, for as long as it is running. In other words, it provides accelerated service design, delivery, and assurance during the entire service life cycle. Irdeto provides occasional-use sports feed contribution services to SuperSport, utilising the Arqiva contribution/distribution infrastructure and the provision of fibre networks between the United Kingdom and South Africa. Irdeto requested a more automated self-service solution from Arqiva who, in partnership with Skyline, provided a solution.Arqiva already had a service deal with Irdeto that enabled SuperSport to make ad hoc bookings for satellite downlinks that were manually provisioned and fully customised according to the end user’s requirements. However, the process was said to be very labour intensive and time consuming: SuperSport had to call Arqiva in case there was a service request to be deployed and set up, which was then manually executed by Arqiva per individual request. That is why Arqiva turned to Skyline, its long-standing technology partner for monitoring and orchestration, to automate the entire process as part of its overall digital transformation programme.“As we’re dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible service, we decided to make an investment in a future-proof solution and, as such, deliver a more efficient and flexible digital experience to them,” revealed Keith Frost, director of engineering at Arqiva . “That’s why we chose Skyline’s DataMiner, because we’re continuously looking for ways to enhance our services. It’s a commitment to our customers, to stay ahead of new developments in the market. And these days, you just cannot do that without having heavily automated processes and without evolving towards a much more data-driven operation.”Arqiva’s new solution is based on the D ataMiner Service & Resource Management (SRM) suite , which enables automation and service orchestration. It is said to be able to lower operational expenses and maximises the utilisation of system network resources. With the new and fully automated procedure in place, SuperSport can manage and control its own needs via the Booking Manager interface, through which it can schedule the services they require. Such bookings are processed fully automatically, as DataMiner SRM has awareness of the availability and capabilities of all system resources, at any given point in time.DataMiner SRM also automatically builds and deploys the required services at the time they are needed. However, it doesn’t stop there. During the service delivery, DataMiner also fully automatically provides the Arqiva operations team with a service-centric view on the status of that service, for as long as it is running. In other words, it provides accelerated service design, delivery, and assurance during the entire service life cycle.