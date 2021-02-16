In a move that marks the first foray for Korea’s leading entertainment brand into the continent, CJ ENM HK has announced the launch of Korean entertainment channel tvN Africa on Multichoice Group’s DStv from 1 March 2021.
The tvN global general entertainment network was established in 2006 and claims to be leading Korean general entertainment channel in its home market as well as in the US and Asia . In 2009, tvN Asia was launched and became one of the first entertainment brands to venture out of Korea, giving the genre a regional platform. Today, tvN Asia is in nine non-Korean asian countries reaching out to more than 20 million households and subscribers.
The DStv entertainment platforms – DStv, GOtv, Showmax and the DStv app – are a hub for approximately 20 million subscribers across the African continent, and DStv subscribers across 14 key markets in Africa will have access to tvN. The new service in Africa will have a feed customised especially for local audiences.
Customers will be able to experience the Korean entertainment and Korean stars, specially curated and packaged in one channel. tvN says that the customisation is critical to satisfy fans and attract new audiences. Similar to tvN Asia, the channel will be presented in Korean and include programmes with English subtitles and a dedicated drama slot dubbed in English. There will be fresh hourly programming every weekday from 18:45 Central African Time (CAT).
Commenting on the launch, Michael Jung, managing director of CJ ENM Hong Kong, said: “It is evident Hallyu fever is on the rise in Africa. We are very thrilled to partner with MultiChoice, the leading pay-TV provider in Africa, to be the first Korean entertainment brand to launch on DStv. We will do our best to bring all the premium Korean entertainment to the fans.
“We’re thrilled to have a channel with such a unique content offering join our platforms,” added Yolisa Phahle Multichoice Group CEO of general entertainment and connected video. “DStv is always looking for ways to provide value for our customers and tvN will do just that by giving African viewers a chance to explore South Korean lifestyle through entertainment. Through the quality of its rich stories the new pop-up channel broadens the already extensive range of viewing options we have on DStv for a variety of audiences.”
