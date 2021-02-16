The largest and leading media company in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, MBC Group, has replaced its existing broadcast management systems with WHATS’ON by Mediagenix to manage all of its on-demand services and linear channels in a unified process.
MBC Group is home to over 20 leading TV channels covering the region and beyond with leading audience shares, as well as MBC Studios, which specialises in producing the region’s most compelling premium content for cinema, television and on-demand platforms. It also runs Shahid, MENA’s leading Arabic-language streaming platform, in addition to its subscription-based premium service, Shahid VIP.
Based on modular cloud/web-based and desktop applications that sit at the centre of future-fit media operation ecosystems, WHATS’ON is designed to enable users to optimise and automate content life cycles and drive speed and efficiencies throughout the content supply chain from acquisition over planning, scheduling and rights management to publication and smart analytics.
WHATS’ON’s installation was made after what Mediagenix says were multiple trips to MBC’s base in Dubai and what it called an “intensive” proof of concept phase lasting three weeks. After this period, MBC was said to be confident that WHATS’ON had proven more than capable of being able to handle the challenges that the pay-TV provider faced.
“After running multiple proof of concepts, we chose the WHATS’ON software package by Mediagenix for our operations,” commented Aus Alzubaidi, senior manager – tech ops at MBC Group. “Mediagenix was able to demonstrate professionalism, competence, and profound understanding of our core business. They provide efficient solutions that best meet MBC group’s needs.”
