Broadband in the UK is lagging behind when it comes to speed and value for money, according to a new report.

The Global Broadband Index by comparison specialist comparethemarket.com analysed the cost and speed of broadband internet across 35 countries around the world. It compared the average monthly cost of fixed-line broadband, average download speeds, average upload speeds and the time it takes to download one hour of TV streaming.

Out of the countries analysed, the UK has the 10th worst broadband in the world. Despite being the 12th most expensive country for broadband, costing £31.10 a month on average, the UK had the 9th slowest upload speeds (22.88Mbps) and the 10th slowest download speeds (76.49Mbps).

Switzerland came in as the most expensive country, at £48.98 per month, however, there seems to be a strong link between the fastest download and upload speeds and higher average monthly costs, suggesting you get what you pay for, with Switzerland having the fastest download speeds of all countries (186.40Mbps). Denmark was the second fastest, followed by France, Hungary and the US.

Turkey has the worst broadband out of the countries analysed. Despite getting a bargain with the average monthly cost of broad being only £10.41 a month, it would take almost 14 minutes to download an hour of Netflix, with download speeds as low as 28.74 Mbps and upload speeds of a minuscule 8.07Mpbs. It was followed by Greece, Colombia, Mexico and Australia.

Holly Niblett, head of digital at comparethemarket.com commented: “Since the outbreak of the coronavirus last year this has changed the way we behave online. Internet connectivity is more important than ever, whether it be for working from home, video calling loved ones, or streaming movies and TV shows. While it is encouraging that broadband speed has improved in some parts of the world, there is still some way to go.

“If you find your connection is too slow, or you don’t have the capacity you need, you might want to consider upgrading to a new package or switching provider which suits your lifestyle. Shopping around could also help you to get a better broadband deal.”



