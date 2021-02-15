Hot on the heels of both services showing massive growth in their last quarters, Disney+ and Netflix are to spend the next five years slugging it out for subscription video-on-demand supremacy with the House of Mouse set to overtake the SVOD juggernaut by 2026 says a study from Digital TV Research.
In what it said was an incredibly difficult year with great uncertainty, SVOD leader Netflix reported a hugely successful 2020 calendar year with the 8.51 million paid net additions in the fourth quarter, significantly more than expected, taking the yearly total to 203.66 million global paid memberships. For its part, at the end of it last financial quarter on 2 January 2021, Disney+ was found to have racked up 94.9 million global subscribers.
Taking these studies as a starting point, Digital TV Research said that it expected the number of subscribers to Disney+ will total 294 million in five years’ time, overtaking the Netflix total of 286 million. However, drilling down, Digital TV Research noted that Disney+ will only have more subs than Netflix in one country – India – where it is projected to boast 98 million Disney+ Hotstar subscribers compared with 13 million for Netflix.
“Disney+ Hotstar will roll out to 13 Asian countries by 2026,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. “These countries will supply 108 million (37%) of the global Disney+ subscriber total.”
The report also predicted that by 2026 Amazon would be the third largest SVOD company with 184 million subs followed by HBO with 50 million and Apple TV+ with 11 million. The sum total of Chinese operators is projected to amount to 279 million SVOD consumer and all others 284 million.
Yet despite being primed to win the battle in subs, the SVOD Platform Forecasts report also highlighted that Disney+ Hotstar would contribute just $2.62 billion, 13%, of the platform’s revenues by 2026. This was due to Hotstar subscribers paying less than a third of the monthly subscription fee of their US counterpart. In all, the study calculated that global revenues for Disney+ will be $20.76 billion by 2026, around half of Netflix’s $39.52 billion.
