In keeping with a 2021 that gas begin with a raft of deals, producer/distributor Beyond Rights has closed a number of deals for some of its popular, long-running engineering series, as well as for newer acquisitions in the genre, recently introduced to the market.
At the head of the slate is series two of Massive Engineering Mistakes (12 x 60’), which examines epic fails and builder blunders from construction projects around the globe and which has now been licensed to Canada’s Blue Ant Media – which also acquired series one at the same time – as well as RTHK in Hong Kong, Discovery in Italy and Canal Plus in France and French speaking territories. Producers BriteSpark Films, part of the Argonon group, recently announced that series three and four, co-produced with Beyond Rights, have been commissioned by Science Channel in the US.
The fifth series of Abandoned Engineering (12 x 60’) has been acquired by Discovery in Spain, Italy, Benelux and MENA, while National Geographic Channel Europe has picked up the series for Hungary, Poland and Romania. Canada’s Blue Ant Media has also taken this new season. Abandoned Engineering is produced by Like a Shot Entertainment and explores the intriguing stories behind major structures that have abandoned due to, for example, financial problems or political arguments.
Other popular engineering series include Extreme Ice Machines (8 x 60’), produced by Architect Films, and How Did They Build That? (8 x 60’) from Curve Media, continue their international roll-out. Extreme Ice Machines, which takes a fascinating look at the incredible machines that keep working in in the coldest temperatures on the planet, has been acquired by Seven.One Entertainment Group in Germany, Discovery in Italy and Auto TV in Russia, while How Did They Build That?, which investigates the construction of some of the world’s most jaw-dropping modern engineering marvels, has been licensed by Canal Plus.
