As it launches a new user experience (UX) across its linear pay-TV and multiscreen VOD services, leading Belgian quadruple play provider VOO has turned to ContentWise to implement digital experience automation and personalisation software.
VOO TV services include 70+ local and international channels, a catalogue of over 1,500 VOD titles, premium live and on-demand sports content, and specialised family and music bundles, all delivered on STB, OTT and mobile platforms.
With the new VOO TV+, the operator says that it has redesigned entirely its entertainment platform to respond to its clients’ needs. It claims the new service offers a new way of watching television based on a 100% personalised, multiscreen and mobile approach. VOO TV+ aims to create a one-to-one and personalised relationship with its customers, with a particular focus on enhancing user experience, simplifying customers’ access to content and boosting viewer engagement.
After a successful pilot test, VOO is now rolling out the new service to all of its television customers. VOO says that it will rely on ContentWise technology to introduce what it claims are “unprecedented” levels of personalisation and automation; implementation of full-page bespoke personalisation on content catalogues; an extended range of personalisation use cases including multilingual personalised search, favourites, “continue watching”, cross-domain content discovery on VOD, live and catch-up; and optimised personalisation through the introduction of profiles for whole families.
Explaining the ambition for the new service, Christian Vyncke, VP Tech of VOO said that he company’s goal was to deliver the best content and user experience to subscribers. “When the time came to rethink our approach to our UX orchestration, we found that ContentWise had the capabilities we needed,” he said. “ContentWise and VOO worked closely to implement the next generation of VOO’s front-end experience, introducing advanced AI capabilities built into the ContentWise UX Engine machine learning platform, supporting the migration of current use cases and the addition of a range of new use cases to improve VOO’s subscribers’ user experience.”
ContentWise Paolo Bozzola, CEO added: “VOO is a market leader constantly looking for an edge over the competition. By helping them offer a superior personalised user experience, we ultimately help them acquire and retain happy subscribers.”
