As the UK lockdown continues, home networks are feeling the strain and just over a third of those working from home are regularly switching to mobile data to stay connected says research from mobile operator O2.

Not only are adults working from home, but children are home schooling, and other services such as entertainment and video are proving important as people spend more time indoors.



The study, carried out by YouGov, found mobile data waaas proving a significant backup with young people working from home particularly relying on mobile data for daily entertainment during their downtime, with 45% of 18 to 24-year-olds saying they are more likely to use their mobile data for browsing social media. Users are also increasingly relying on data to enjoy streaming services, which have been an entertainment lifeline in lockdown. Over 44% of all O2’s data traffic went to streaming services such as Disney+ in January.

The survey showed that 61% of Brits agree that being able to connect to mobile data has made the experience of working from home better, while young people aged 18 to 34 (61%) and those with children in the household (65%) in particular are using mobile data to stay connected.

Nearly half (47%) of respondents have experienced increased stress due to connectivity issues in their homes since the third national lockdown began in January. And 28% have considered switching to mobile data for business calls.

Emma Evans, Head of Network Experience at O2 said: “Covid-19 has demonstrated that reliable mobile connectivity is essential, helping families across the UK home-school their children, stay connected to loved ones, and keep businesses across the nation up and running.

“It’s because of this that O2 is committed to its role in rebuilding Britain, and why we are investing more in our network in 2021 than ever before. We are pleased that the use of mobile data is able to support families and households to get through this difficult, unprecedented time when connectivity is crucial for daily life.”