In a powerful demonstration as to how much the short-form mobile video app’s reach and importance has grown into the mainstream video arena, TikTok has signed a deal with European football governing body UEFA to become the first digital entertainment platform to partner with the forthcoming EURO tournament.









Available in more than 150 countries, and in 75 languages, TikTok is one of the most downloaded apps in the world. Through its partnership with UEFA, TikTok is looking to cement a reputation as a home for football fans to share their passion for the game, as well as driving awareness with new audiences. As an official partner, TikTok will provide a place where fans can follow their favourite football content creators, share TikTok football content and create their own moments, reactions and celebrations around the tournament.



As a global sponsor, TikTok will work with UEFA to launch a range of features including AR effects, Hashtag Challenges, TikTok LIVEs and Sounds, in order to promote its products and services to its community. UEFA will also give TikTok access to its library of historical assets to develop what it hope will be “highly engaging and innovative” content. The partnership includes broadcast sponsorship rights, giving the TikTok brand exposure around live match programmes for UEFA EURO 2020 across all European broadcast channels.



Alongside the partnership, UEFA EURO 2020 will launch an official TikTok account prior to the tournament with a mission to “inspire and entertain” global football fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes content as well as current and archival footage.



Commenting on the deal, Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director of UEFA, said: “We are delighted to welcome TikTok as a UEFA EURO partner, a company that has become one of the most talked-about digital entertainment platforms within the last year. Over the coming months, we are really looking forward to working closely with TikTok in order to provide fans globally with a unique and innovative UEFA EURO experience, which will give them the opportunity to connect and share their passion around one of the world’s premier sporting events.”



Rich Waterworth, general manager UK & EU at TikTok, added: " The tournament, which pits Europe’s national football teams against other, was held back from last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak will be held in a variety of European locations in the summer of 2021, culminating in the final at Wembley Stadium in London.Available in more than 150 countries, and in 75 languages, TikTok is one of the most downloaded apps in the world. Through its partnership with UEFA, TikTok is looking to cement a reputation as a home for football fans to share their passion for the game, as well as driving awareness with new audiences. As an official partner, TikTok will provide a place where fans can follow their favourite football content creators, share TikTok football content and create their own moments, reactions and celebrations around the tournament.As a global sponsor, TikTok will work with UEFA to launch a range of features including AR effects, Hashtag Challenges, TikTok LIVEs and Sounds, in order to promote its products and services to its community. UEFA will also give TikTok access to its library of historical assets to develop what it hope will be “highly engaging and innovative” content. The partnership includes broadcast sponsorship rights, giving the TikTok brand exposure around live match programmes for UEFA EURO 2020 across all European broadcast channels.Alongside the partnership, UEFA EURO 2020 will launch an official TikTok account prior to the tournament with a mission to “inspire and entertain” global football fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes content as well as current and archival footage.Commenting on the deal, Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director of UEFA, said: “We are delighted to welcome TikTok as a UEFA EURO partner, a company that has become one of the most talked-about digital entertainment platforms within the last year. Over the coming months, we are really looking forward to working closely with TikTok in order to provide fans globally with a unique and innovative UEFA EURO experience, which will give them the opportunity to connect and share their passion around one of the world’s premier sporting events.”Rich Waterworth, general manager UK & EU at TikTok, added: " TikTok is fast becoming a place where people can enjoy a new type of experienc e for the beautiful game, as more and more football organisations, teams and players jump on our platform to engage directly with fans. We're delighted to be partnering with UEFA EURO 2020, one of the world's biggest sporting events, bringing the spirit and passion of this tournament to its fans on TikTok. Our community loves to celebrate sport in creative ways, and I can't wait to see how they engage with all the unmissable content we expect for UEFA EURO 2020."