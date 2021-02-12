Keeping the franchise on song across the globe, ITV Studios format The Voice Senior has been revealed to have delivered a very strong second series on TVP 2 in Poland with 2.9 million viewers at its peak, the final episode reached the highest numbers of the season with a total share of 22.9%.









Voice franchise is thriving across the globe with multiple local versions of global phenomenon The Voice securing strong ratings. In France, the tenth edition of The Voice launched this past Saturday on TF1 with 6.3 million viewers, adding over a million viewers to the previous series premiere. With a 29.6% market share in the total audience, up 50% up on the slot average, the talent show was leading in all targets and received its highest ratings since February 2018.

Also in the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands The Voice is said to be dominating their respective Saturday prime time slots. In Belgium, the show launched with a 54% market share in the key demo, above the share of its previous season launch. Nearly every episode of the Dutch series is said to have improved viewership compared with previous seasons. Produced by Rochsta, the series averaged an impressive 2.4 million overnight viewers and a 11.7% market share in the key demographic (16-59).