As promised by the company just days ago that 2021 would see a number of acquisitions for the Cinedigm streaming service, the corporate chequebook is out again, this time for Screambox, an enthusiast online video service targeting the highly lucrative horror genre.
Indeed, Cinedigm says that with more than $1.1 billion in box office revenue in 2019 and an estimated $2.3 billion in global revenues, the horror genre is one of the most popular and profitable genres in the entertainment industry today. Launched in 2015, Screambox features a mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike with films and episodes delivering every horror genres such as supernatural, slashers, classics, zombies, extreme, psychological, cult and underground. The service, which is available across the web, mobile devices, Connected TVs, and as an Amazon Prime Channel, and more.
To assist the promotion of its new acquisition, Cinedigm says that it will use its horror and thriller content library, app technology, and Matchpoint distribution platform to rapidly expand Screambox’s content offering. It will relaunch the service’s apps and dramatically expand distribution to Cinedigm’s 900-plus million global connected device footprint. Cinedigm also plans to expand the distribution of Screambox to its base of third-party subscription channel partners such as Roku, Comcast, SlingTV, Dish Network and more.
Attempting to quantify the potential of the service, Cinedigm anticipates the service could reach seven figure subscriber levels within the first 36 months after the acquisition is completed, with a focus on rapid global expansion and distribution.
Cinedigm plans to heavily draw from a pool of more than 4,000 relevant film titles in its library, including thousands of newly obtained classic, cult and foreign horror titles from streaming service The Film Detective, which the Company acquired in December 2020. Cinedigm plans to more than double the available content on Screambox over the next 90 days. It will continue to offer Screambox on a subscription basis alongside Bloody Disgusting TV, an ad-based horror service operated in partnership with Bloody Disgusting, the largest horror website with more than 20 million monthly visitors. The Company will also bundle subscription offers with its fandom subscription service, CONtv, for one price.
The acquisition of Screambox follows on the heels of Cinedigm’s recent acquisition of Fandor, the leading global independent film subscription streaming service with the largest collection of independent films, documentaries, and international features in the market. In addition to the acquisition of The Film Detective, a leading content distributor and streaming channel focused on classic film and television programming.
“The acquisition of Screambox is another huge streaming opportunity for Cinedigm,” said Chris McGurk, Cinedigm Chairman. “Having just acquired Fandor, which the Wall Street Journal called ‘the Netflix of independent film,’ we see that same kind of potential for Screambox in the huge, underserved horror category where millions of enthusiasts around the world are looking for a widely-distributed streaming channel with a huge volume of premium horror content. Dan March, Screambox Founder, and his team did a fantastic job in laying the groundwork for all that, and we intend to deliver on his vision.”
To assist the promotion of its new acquisition, Cinedigm says that it will use its horror and thriller content library, app technology, and Matchpoint distribution platform to rapidly expand Screambox’s content offering. It will relaunch the service’s apps and dramatically expand distribution to Cinedigm’s 900-plus million global connected device footprint. Cinedigm also plans to expand the distribution of Screambox to its base of third-party subscription channel partners such as Roku, Comcast, SlingTV, Dish Network and more.
Attempting to quantify the potential of the service, Cinedigm anticipates the service could reach seven figure subscriber levels within the first 36 months after the acquisition is completed, with a focus on rapid global expansion and distribution.
Cinedigm plans to heavily draw from a pool of more than 4,000 relevant film titles in its library, including thousands of newly obtained classic, cult and foreign horror titles from streaming service The Film Detective, which the Company acquired in December 2020. Cinedigm plans to more than double the available content on Screambox over the next 90 days. It will continue to offer Screambox on a subscription basis alongside Bloody Disgusting TV, an ad-based horror service operated in partnership with Bloody Disgusting, the largest horror website with more than 20 million monthly visitors. The Company will also bundle subscription offers with its fandom subscription service, CONtv, for one price.
The acquisition of Screambox follows on the heels of Cinedigm’s recent acquisition of Fandor, the leading global independent film subscription streaming service with the largest collection of independent films, documentaries, and international features in the market. In addition to the acquisition of The Film Detective, a leading content distributor and streaming channel focused on classic film and television programming.
“The acquisition of Screambox is another huge streaming opportunity for Cinedigm,” said Chris McGurk, Cinedigm Chairman. “Having just acquired Fandor, which the Wall Street Journal called ‘the Netflix of independent film,’ we see that same kind of potential for Screambox in the huge, underserved horror category where millions of enthusiasts around the world are looking for a widely-distributed streaming channel with a huge volume of premium horror content. Dan March, Screambox Founder, and his team did a fantastic job in laying the groundwork for all that, and we intend to deliver on his vision.”