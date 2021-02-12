The Wi-Fi 6 fibre to the home solution provides what Orange Poland says is the fastest end-to-end Wi-Fi in the country with over 1 Gbps downstream and 300 Mbps upstream. The hardware designed by Sagemcom uses recycled plastic and will enable lower power consumption with optimised control of the seven antennas to provide enhanced coverage. Features provided by SoftAtHome include parental control, guest Wi-Fi, HD telephony over DECT and key Quality of Service optimisations.

Orange Poland says the Funbox 6 offers an improved customer experience thanks to a smarter Wi-Fi network in the home. Wifi'ON is already present on Orange Poland repeaters. The combination of algorithms on both the gateway and repeaters delivers the best connection to the right access point and the right Wi-Fi channel, throughout the home. SoftAtHome's Wifi'ON can also bring unique advantages by distributing the solution's AI between home LAN components and cloud-based intelligence.

Marcin Ratkiewicz, digital technology director at Orange Poland, commented: “We have worked closely with SoftAtHome's team to bring the fastest and best-in-class Wi-Fi and Fiber to our customers. SoftAtHome is a long-term partner, and we are confident with their successful experience with Wi-Fi6 implementation in Europe."

David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome, added: “SoftAtHome is proud to have been selected for Orange Poland's latest home gateway. Thanks to this new gateway powered by our Wifi'ON and Connect'ON products, Orange Poland's Funbox 6 provides the fastest broadband experience in Poland! My experts have worked hard with Orange teams to provide the best customer experience in the Polish market."