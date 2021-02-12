Just as the programme premiered in the US, MGM International Distribution and Acquisitions has revealed international sales of the studio’s upcoming drama series Clarice, based on the Silence of The Lambs lead character.
From acclaimed executive producers/co-creators Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) in the title role, Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence Of The Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Starling’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.
As well as Breeds, Clarice stars Michael Cudlitz, Lucca de Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devyn Tyler, Marnee Carpenter and Jayne Atkinson. It is produced by MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin are executive producers.
Outside the US, Clarice will air on France’s TF1, Italy’s RAI, Germany’s Seven.One Entertainment Group, STAN in Australia, Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the Nordics and Russia’s More TV. MGM is handling international distribution for the series and continues to introduce Clarice to potential international buyers.
“Clarice Starling is one of film’s most iconic characters and remains ingrained in the fabric of modern pop culture,” commented Chris Ottinger, MGM’s president of worldwidetelevision distribution and acquisitions. “This new series is a cinematic, highly stylised thriller that picks up after the events of The Silence Of The Lambs, and we are thrilled to finally continue Clarice’s story with audiences around the world.”
